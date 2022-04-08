A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 8 April.

The new edition includes articles: Nascent post-meeting thoughts: Reserved optimism justified; Souls of Karabakh through eyes of photographer; Fulfillment of joint projects mulled with World Bank; April battles: Beginning of historic victory, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.