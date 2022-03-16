By Trend

Report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan in 2021 was discussed at the plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan (Milli Majlis) on March 15, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov presented the government's report at the meeting.

The chairmen of the parliamentary committees and parliamentarians expressed their opinions and proposals on the report.

The government's report on activities in 2021 was put to a vote and adopted after discussions.

