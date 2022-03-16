By Trend

The Azerbaijani Parliament congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on Novruz holiday, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said at the plenary session of the Parliament, Trend reports.

The Speaker wished President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva good health and success in their future activities.

She noted that a congratulatory letter would be sent to them on behalf of the Parliament.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz