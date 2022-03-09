By Vugar Khalilov

As of March 8, Azerbaijan evacuated 4,375 of its citizens from Ukraine, including 1,237 in the previous 24 hours, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

Some 2,298 people were evacuated from Ukraine via charter flights and 2,077 via land transport, the report added.

So far, the Azerbaijani government has organized 12 charter flights to evacuate its citizens through Romania and Poland, primarily from the Romanian city of Iasi.

Due to the situation in Ukraine, Azerbaijani citizens are still being evacuated via charter flights and buses through the territory of neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani MP Afat Hasanova stated that the human factor has always been at the heart of Azerbaijan's state policy and that the state has always stood by its citizens. This was demonstrated once more during the Russian-Ukrainian war, Trend reported.

Hasanova emphasized that, as in all cases, the Azerbaijani state stands by its citizens and uses all available means to evacuate them.

"This issue is under the direct control of President Ilham Aliyev. Necessary measures are being taken to safely evacuate our citizens from Ukraine. For this purpose, train and bus flights from Ukraine to border countries, as well as charter flights to bring our citizens to the country are organized. Priority was given to the evacuation of women, children, the elderly, the sick and other vulnerable citizens," Hasanova said.

