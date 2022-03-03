By Sabina Mammadli

Some 3,000 Azerbaijani citizens left Ukraine for Moldova on March 3, Azerbaijani ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov has said.

At 1300 Baku time on March 3, another 174 Azerbaijani citizens will fly home from the airport of the Romanian city of Iasi.

“Thus, two planes with our citizens evacuated from Ukraine will land in Azerbaijan today [March 3]. One plane will land in Baku in the afternoon and the other in the evening,” Osmanov added.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora has reported that some 1,100 Azerbaijani citizens are on their way from Kyiv to Moldova.

Azerbaijanis left Ukraine’s Kyiv city by train and headed to Ukraine’s Mohyliv-Podilskyi city, which borders Moldova on March 2, the committee added.

“The Azerbaijani citizens, who faced a serious threat due to the tense situation in Ukraine, got on the train in Kyiv without tickets and on a first-come, first-served basis,” the report added.

Mohyliv-Podilskyi city in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia region is located on the border with Moldova. After arrival at the destination, Azerbaijani citizens are expected to cross the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

The committee informed that the citizens can contact the Azerbaijani embassy in Moldova on all emerging issues via: +373 781 81 361, +373 789 91 849, +373 222 32 277.

Some 61 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine left Istanbul this morning and are traveling by bus to Baku, Elchin Allahverdiyev, an adviser to the Azerbaijani embassy in Turkey, said.

He added that around 50 more people are expected to be evacuated to Istanbul.

"Those evacuated to Istanbul are waiting for relatives who are still on their way." All of these citizens are expected to be transported by bus once they arrive in Istanbul. Our citizens from Romania and Moldova continue to arrive in Turkey. Everything will be done to facilitate their evacuation. "The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly supports us," Allahverdiyev said.

In a separate message, the Azerbaijani embassy in Poland asked its citizens to use evacuation buses, which are sent to reception points located in various cities of Poland, after crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border.

According to the embassy, immediately after being accommodated at these reception facilities, Azerbaijani citizens should send the following information to the WhatsApp hotline of the Azerbaijani embassy in Poland (number: 0048576900183), as well as by email at [email protected]:

1) A copy of the passport (in case of its absence, any identity document) (photo);

2) Current location address;

3) Phone number (and WhatsApp number, if any);

4) Address and telephone number of a close relative in Azerbaijan.

Based on this information, Azerbaijani citizens will be included in the lists, and evacuation flights from Poland to Azerbaijan will be organized for them. The message added, that for security reasons, only persons who are on the list of the embassy will be allowed on the evacuation aircraft.

It should be noted that during the evacuation, priority is given to women, parents with children, the elderly, and students.

On March 2, 168 more Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Baku, Trend reported.

At 0920 on March 2, passengers on the third charter flight arrived at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The majority of those evacuated were women and children.

On March 1, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) evacuated 176 Azerbaijanis from neighboring countries to Baku on a charter plane due to the situation in Ukraine.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv evacuated 500 Azerbaijani citizens, supporting them to cross the Ukrainian-Polish border in Lviv.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz