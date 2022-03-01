By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Presidential Administration Head Samir Nuriyev have paid a visit to territories liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war in 2020, Azertag reported on March 1.

Members of the delegation led by Asadov and Nuriyev aim to familiarize themselves with the implementation of tasks set by President Ilham Aliyev.

As part of their visit, they will review the progress of large-scale infrastructure projects, as well as the restoration, construction, and improvement work done by various government agencies.

Fuzuli International Airport, the Fuzuli substation, the construction site of the Horadiz-Aghband highways and railways, demining operations, the Industrial Park of the Araz Valley Economic Zone, the construction of Zangilan International Airport, the Aghali village in Zangilan region, and other locations will be inspected during the visit.

A meeting with the heads of relevant government agencies is scheduled to take place in Shusha at the conclusion of the visit.

Azerbaijan's historic victory brought an end to six weeks of fighting with Armenia in Karabakh.

The country liberated Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli, Shusha, five settlements, about 300 villages, strategic heights, as well as Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin

In all, 2,908 Azerbaijani soldiers got martyred in the war and six servicemen are still missing.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.

