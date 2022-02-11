By Vugar Khalilovl

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov has inaugurated a new military infrastructure in liberated Kalbajar region, the Defence Ministry has reported.

Hasanov was briefed that all necessary conditions had been created for military personnel in the facility, the report added.

“The infrastructure is provided with modern equipment, furniture, and inventory to meet all necessary needs. There is a weapon room, barrack, canteen, kitchen, medical point, food warehouse, amenity premise, bath and sanitary facilities, and generators that provide the area with an uninterrupted power supply. The building is provided with electricity, water pipelines, and communication lines, as well as central heating and fire alarm systems. Taking into account the more severe climatic conditions, modern wood-burning stoves are additionally installed in the barracks,” the ministry said.

Hasanov inspected the canteen and was reported that there is a modern kitchen and food warehouse, as well as a day room for workers responsible for serving hot meals to servicemen.

It was also mentioned that the canteen had contemporary baking equipment to provide fresh bread to military troops. In the canteen, all sanitary and hygienic requirements are rigorously enforced.

Hasanov was informed when examining the military vehicle park that the new tracked snowmobiles are used to guarantee that people and freight are carried without interruption in difficult terrain and icy places.

The defence minister questioned about the status of the drills, which are being conducted with personnel in accordance with the combat training plan.

He was briefed that the servicemen had been given special equipment to help them move about.

Hasanov gave relevant instructions on how to enhance military personnel's social and living standards while keeping a high degree of combat readiness.

