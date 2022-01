By Trend

The trial on the case of two more Armenian citizens accused of terrorism Ishkhan Sargsyan and Vladimir Rafaelyan continued at the Sabunchi District Court in Azerbaijan on Jan. 24, Trend reports.

The documents were considered at a trial chaired by Judge of the Ganja Court for Grave Crimes Elmin Rustamov.

Will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz