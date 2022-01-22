By Trend

The number of crimes registered in the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan decreased in 2021 compared to 2020, Deputy Prosecutor General and Military Prosecutor Lieutenant General of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan Khanlar Valiyev said at a meeting of the Board of the Military Prosecutor's Office based on the results of 2021, Trend reports.

According to him, the crime rate against the chain of command in the Armed Forces recorded in 2021 has fallen by six percent compared to 2020.

“Furthermore, the number of breaches of the rules governing relations between military servicemen in the absence of subordination relations between them has decreased by 42.4 percent, the number of crimes related to the serviceman’s shirking of the duty has fallen by 25 percent, breaching of the rules handling weapons and objects which represent an increased danger for nearby persons – by 20.8 percent, cases of abuse of power or exceeding of official authority – by 17.6 percent, negligence and intentional acts of causing harm – by 7.1 percent, and cases of willful infliction of grievous bodily harm has dropped by 25 percent,” Valiyev said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz