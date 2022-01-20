By Trend

During my visits to Zangilan, Fuzuli and Barda, I saw the scale of mine "pollution", British Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp wrote about this on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

The ambassador said that the UK is sharing knowledge, technology and experience in the field of mine action with Azerbaijan.

"Today I met with four British demining experts working with ANAMA to ensure the safe return of displaced people to their homes", Sharp said.

