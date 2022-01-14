By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has conducted training and methodical sessions for the fire protection teams, the ministry reported on January 13.

The sessions were organized with the chiefs of fire protection services and teams of the different branches of troops, Army Corps, formations, and military units, as well as with fire protection inspectors at the central clothing base of the ministry’s main logistics department, the report added.

Under the instruction approved by the ministry, the training on the “Features of extinguishing fires in adverse conditions” was held for personnel as a part of the sessions.

During the training sessions, the participants discussed the challenges of extinguishing fires at low temperatures and in situations of lack of water, severe wind, and smoke.

The training aimed to strengthen the knowledge and abilities of chiefs of fire protection services and fire protection teams of military units, as well as fire protection inspectors.

Furthermore, the personnel carried out practical exercises by implementing fictitious firefighting actions with an alert signal, according to the training terms.

Then the imaginary location of the fire and the storage area were specified and the simulated firefighting mission was successfully completed.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz