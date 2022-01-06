By Trend

Three regular route buses №104, 113, and 217 were involved in an acident on Zikh highway on January, 6, Trend reports citing the Baku Transport Agency (BTA).

An appropriate investigation related to the accident has been carried out.

The responsible persons of BUS TRANS LLC, Transkontrol, and Azland Plaza LLC, transporting passengers along the specified routes, were called to BTA for clarification.

An accident happened before the buses started the route with no passengers.

As a result of the accident the driver of the bus № 217, temporarily used by Azland Plaza LLC, was injured.

The hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received the information related to the accident, which involved several vehicles in the Surakhani district of Baku, at around 6 AM Baku time (GMT+4) on January, 6.

Special Risk Rescue Service forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations immediately arrived at the scene.

As a result of the incident, the driver of one of the buses, Ravan Mammadov got stuck in the seat. He was rescued by the arrived rescue service officials using special equipment.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz