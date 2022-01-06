By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has canceled flights to Kazakhstan’s Almaty city, AZAL has reported.

The decision was made in connection with the ongoing events in Kazakhstan. Money and free rebooking for those who have purchased tickets for the flights will be offered, the report added.

A reminder that the Baku-Almaty flight was made by AZAL weekly on Fridays while the Almaty-Baku flight - on Saturdays.

The demonstrations began when the government lifted the price cap on liquefied petroleum gas (a far cheaper than gasoline vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan), which many people use to power their cars. Its price quickly doubled in a matter of days.

After the spike in fuel prices, big demonstrations erupted on January 2 in certain parts of the country.

On January 4, the president dismissed the government and said lower fuel prices would be restored, but the announcement has not brought an end to the protests.

The authorities of Kazakhstan declared a state of emergency, following the illegal demonstrations.

