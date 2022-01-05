By Sabina Mammadli

Three specialized dictionaries - a multilingual dictionary of technical abbreviations, an explanatory dictionary of medical terms, and a bilingual dictionary of construction terms have been released under a decision of the terminology commission under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

So, one of them - "Anglo-Azerbaijani-Russian-Turkish dictionary of technical abbreviations" - was compiled under the guidance of Doctor of Philology Sabina Almammadova. This work includes over 85,000 terms presented in four languages.

The explanatory dictionary of medical terms was prepared by Professor Kanan Yusifzade and consists of two parts, divided by scope of application. Medical terms and their explanations are presented in the first part, medical and laboratory terms with appropriate explanations are presented in the second. The significance of the work lies in the presence of already familiar terms, as well as new ones in it.

Along with this, the director of the Research Institute of Construction and Architecture, Abdi Garayev, together with the head of the same scientific institution, Eldar Nuriyev, compiled the "Russian-Azerbaijani dictionary of construction terms". This work contains more than 5,000 terms in Russian with equivalents in Azerbaijani.

All three dictionaries have already been released, with four more in production.

