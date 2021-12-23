By Trend

The fact that Armenia for a long time refused to provide Azerbaijan with maps of minefields, and the accuracy of the maps transferred later is 25 percent, and sometimes less, greatly delays the restoration process in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov’s article in ‘Azerbaijan’ newspaper.

“Nevertheless, the big infrastructure projects are still being implemented in these economic regions on the initiative and under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev,” the article said. “First of all, highways are being built, energy, water supply systems are being created, the consequences of environmental terror are being eliminated and preparation is underway for the great return of people to the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.”

According to the article, 2.2 billion manat ($1.3 billion) were allocated from the state budget for 2021 to restore cities and villages, create modern infrastructure in these territories.

“The state budget for next year envisages the same amount of funds for these purposes,” the article said.

“All work is being carried out in accordance with the Strategic Action Plan and a single concept,” the article said. “Fraternal Turkey and other friendly countries render great support to Azerbaijan in restoration and construction processes.”

