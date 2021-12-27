By Sabina Mammadli

An external audit of the Karabakh Revival Fund has been assigned at a session of the fund's Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board considered a few candidates of the audit firms and assigned the PwC company as an external auditor of the fund.

The session, which was chaired by Supervisory Board Chairman, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, also held a wide-range discussion of the issues related to the agreement on the "Strategic Directions of the Karabakh Revival Fund (2022-2025)", "Fundraising and Communications Plan for 2022", "Rules for the issuance of grants" and "Policies of the fund's activity standards".

The Supervisory Board session approved related documents. Members of the board positively assessed the work done by the fund and the directions of its activity.

Additional instructions were also given on other issues that will be included in the agenda of the next meeting.

The session was attended by board members - Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev, Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Rovshan Rzayev, MP Fatma Yildirim, Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics Adalat Muradov, Rector of Azerbaijan University of Languages Kamal Abdulla, National artist Alim Gasimov and Chairman of the Board Rahman Hajiyev.

On January 4, 2021, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to establish the Karabakh Revival Fund public legal entity.

Under the decree, the Karabakh Revival Fund public legal entity was set up to ensure modern and decent living conditions on the liberated territories, to carry out construction, restoration and landscaping work in all areas, as well as to support continuous improvement of safe living, efficient activities, and prosperity.

The fund, established as a public legal entity, shall provide financial support and attract investment to the activities towards the restoration and reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, this region's transformation into a sustainable economy and a prosperous region while ensuring the development of public-private partnership in this area, as well as carrying out necessary awareness campaigns at home and abroad.

