By Trend

French President Emmanuel Macron agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to support steps aimed at strengthening mutual trust between Armenia and Azerbaijan, said the Elysee Palace following a conversation between the leaders of the two states, Trend reports citing TASS.

"When considering the issue of tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the French head of state discussed with President Putin the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Russia, the United States and France), designed to promote confidence-building measures, including in the humanitarian sphere."

The French and Russian presidents confirmed their agreement "to use their authority to take such measures as soon as possible," the Elysee Palace added.

