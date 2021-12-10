By Vugar Khalilov

Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev has said that Azerbaijan strongly condemns the “vaccine nationalism” that emerged during the pandemic, the Foreign Ministry reported on December 9.

Mammad-Guliyev made the remarks at the 14th session of the Bali Democracy Forum on "Democracy for Humanity: Advancing Economic and Social Justice during the Pandemic" held in Indonesia on December 9.

Addressing the event in an online format, Mammad-Guliyev stressed Azerbaijan's contribution to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that a special session of the UN General Assembly was held in December 2020 at the initiative of the Azerbaijani president as a chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The deputy minister said that the resolution on "Ensuring equal and universal access to vaccines for all countries" proposed by Azerbaijan on behalf of the NAM was unanimously adopted by the UN Human Rights Council, with a great majority in the 3rd Committee of the UN General Assembly.

Mammad-Guliyev also underlined the measures taken to ensure the social and economic rights of the population during the pandemic in the country.

Speaking about the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, Mammad-Guliyev said that it put an end to the 30-year conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ensured Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity after the 44-day war.

He stressed the importance of full implementation of the trilateral statements for lasting peace and development in the region.

He touched on the promotion of interreligious and intercultural dialogue and underlined that Azerbaijan is a country where different ethnic and religious groups had lived together peacefully for centuries.

Moreover, he added that Azerbaijan hosted a number of relevant international events.

It should be noted that the Bali Democracy Forum has been held at the initiative of the Indonesian government since 2008 and serves to promote democracy in the Asia-Pacific region and the wider region through the exchange of positive experiences.

Public and political figures from many countries around the world, including U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu addressed the forum too.

