By Vugar Khalilov

An official from the Prosecutor-Generals Office has said that Azerbaijan is investigating the flight recorder of a military helicopter of the State Border Service that crashed on November 30, Trend reported on December 6.

Senior Assistant to Prosecutor-General Mahir Abbasov made the remarks at a briefing dedicated to the fulfillment of the amnesty act, which was announced on the occasion of November 8 - Azerbaijan’s Victory Day.

Abbasov ruled out any provocation or external influence in the helicopter crash.

“An investigation team of the Prosecutor-General's Office was created immediately after the crash and sent to the scene. Various expertise was arranged. After the expert's conclusion, information on the cause of the crash will be disclosed,” Abbasov stressed.

Fourteen officers were killed and two wounded in the military helicopter crash at the Garaheybat training ground in Azerbaijan's Khizi region at 1040 (GMT+4) on November 30

The Prosecutor-General's Office launched a criminal case under Article 352.2 of the Criminal Code (violation of flight or flight preparation rules as a result of which two or more people died) and other articles.

