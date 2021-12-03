By Trend

A draft law on an amendment to the law "on State Compulsory Personal Insurance of Servicemen" was discussed in the third reading at a plenary session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament), Trend reports on Dec.3.

In accordance with the bill, if the insured serviceman, while in military service (training camp), receives less serious bodily injury (wound, trauma, contusion), then the insurance payment will be up to 15 percent of the insurance amount, or 11,000 manats ($6,472).

It is noted that the types of grave, less grave, and light bodily injury will be established in accordance with the list of the body (structure) determined by the relevant executive authority.

After discussion, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the last, third reading.

