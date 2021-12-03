By Trend

Some 49 prisoners were released from correctional institution #17 of the Penitentiary Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice as part of the act of amnesty, announced in connection with Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, Head of the Human Rights and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice Aynur Sabitova told Trend on Dec. 3.

“Earlier, 73 people were released as part of the amnesty act,” Sabitova added. “In total, 122 people were released from the correctional institution #17. The amnesty act, the execution of which was launched on November 5, will cover more than 500 prisoners of correctional institution #17.”

The Azerbaijani parliament approved a bill on the declaration of amnesty in connection with Victory Day on November 5, 2021. So far, the amnesty has covered 1,787 people.

The amnesty act is expected to cover a total of 15,000 people.

Prisons, interior, executive structures or preliminary investigation committees were instructed to ensure the amnesty procedure within four months from the date of entering of the document into force.

---

