28 November 2021 15:29 (UTC+04:00)
219
By Trend
Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered as a result of mine explosion in Fuzuli region, Trend reports with reference to the Interior Ministry.
The servicemen involved in the extra-urgent service of N military unit of the internal troops of the Interior Ministry, located in Fuzuli region, suffered as a result of explosion of an anti-personnel mine in Shukurbayli village.
The wounded servicemen are being treated by doctors.
The investigation is underway.
--