By Trend

Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered as a result of mine explosion in Fuzuli region, Trend reports with reference to the Interior Ministry.

The servicemen involved in the extra-urgent service of N military unit of the internal troops of the Interior Ministry, located in Fuzuli region, suffered as a result of explosion of an anti-personnel mine in Shukurbayli village.

The wounded servicemen are being treated by doctors.

The investigation is underway.

--