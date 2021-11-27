By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has welcomed the results of the trilateral meeting held on November 26 in Sochi among Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“We welcome the results of the trilateral meeting held between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on November 26, 2021 in Sochi,” the ministry’s press service reported on November 26.

It was added that the statement signed by the three leaders as a result of the meeting in Sochi fully reflects Azerbaijan’s position.

The statement stresses the speedy implementation of projects aimed at revealing the economic potential of the region, including the opening of railways and highways, the ministry said.

In the post-war period, Azerbaijan called for the full implementation of trilateral statements, the opening of all communications in the region, the start of the delimitation process between the two countries and the normalization of relations on the basis of international law, the report added.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan will continue to take appropriate steps to implement the relevant points reflected in the November 26 statement.

