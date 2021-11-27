Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement in Sochi on November 25, Azertag has reported.

Azertag presented the text of the statement.

"We, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan I. H. Aliyev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia N. V. Pashinyan and President of the Russian Federation V. V. Putin, met in Sochi on 26 November 2021 and discussed the implementation of the statement dated 9 November 2020 on a complete ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the statement dated 11 January 2021 on the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

We have reaffirmed our commitment to the further consistent implementation and strict adherence to all provisions of the statements of 9 November 2020 and 11 January 2021 in the interests of stability, security and economic development of the South Caucasus. We have agreed to intensify the joint efforts towards the earliest possible solution of the remaining tasks arising from the statements dated 9 November 2020 and 11 January 2021.

We have acknowledged the important contribution of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to the stabilization of the situation and ensuring security in the region.

We have agreed to take steps to increase the level of stability and security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and to work towards the creation of a bilateral Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia with its subsequent demarcation with the consultative assistance of the Russian Federation at the request of the parties.

We appreciate the activities of the Trilateral Working Group established in accordance with the statement of 11 January 2021 under the joint chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation to unblock all economic and transport communications in the region. We have emphasized the need to launch, as soon as possible, specific projects in order to unlock the economic potential of the region.

The Russian Federation will continue to provide all necessary assistance in the interests of normalizing the relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, creating an atmosphere of trust between the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples, as well as building good-neighborly relations in the region."



