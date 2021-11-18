By Vafa Ismayilova

Armenia's armed forces have shelled the Azerbaijani army positions in western Tovuz region on the border with Armenia, the Defence Ministry reported on November 18.

From 1754 to 2252 on November 17, the Armenian armed forces' units fired at the Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of Tovuz region's Munjuglu, Aghbulag, Gosha, Kokhanebi and Asrik Jirdakhan villages, the ministry said.

The Armenian troops fired from the direction of Shamshaddin region's Chinarli and Mughanjig villages.

The opposing side was suppressed by retaliatory fire, the report added.

It should be noted that seven Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and 10 wounded in armed clashes with Armenian troops on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Kalbajar and Lachin regions on November 16.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz