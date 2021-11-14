The Azerbaijani army positions came under Armenian fire near the liberated Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry has reported.

"Starting from the evening of November 13 to the morning of November 14, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Yukhari Shorja, Zarkand, Azizli, and Jermuk settlements of the Basarkechar region using sniper rifles, grenade launchers, and various caliber weapons periodically and unreasonably subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Zeylik, Yellija and Istisu settlements of the Kalbajar region," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that at the same time, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, from the Mukhtarkend settlement using various caliber weapons periodically and unreasonably subjected to intensive fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units.

It is emphasized that the Azerbaijan Army Units have taken adequate measures to suppress provocations of the opposing side, as well as engineering works carried out by them to strengthen combat positions.

"There are no losses among the personnel and military equipment of the Azerbaijan Army. The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation," the ministry notes.

It should be noted that Baku repeatedly made all the necessary proposals to Yerevan with regard to normalizing the post-war regional situation. Namely - to sign a peace treaty, to recognize each other's territorial integrity and to begin the delimitation and demarcation of borders.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed for five years in Karabakh under the trilateral cease-fire deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan on 10 November 2020. The signed agreement brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

Armenia still fails to withdraw all its troops from Azerbaijan under the ceasefire deal. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

