By Trend

Europe did not live up to our hopes, ex-President of Moldova Petru Lucinschi said on the panel session on the topic "Eastern Partnership: What Is Potential?" within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

"We thought that we must go the path of development in order to qualify for membership in the EU. We were waiting for this, but Europe did not live up to our hopes," Lucinschi said.

According to Lucinschi, the EU has its own requirements for solving economic problems.

"In Europe, same-sex marriages are allowed, they are acceptable for European society. Europe has achieved this, but we are not ready for this. This can lead to a split in our society," he said.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The VIII Global Baku Forum will complete its work today.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz