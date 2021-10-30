By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army is holding a competition for the Best Artillery Division title, the Defence Ministry reported on October 29.

The competition is organized under the 2021 combat training plan for 2021.

As a part of the competition, the teaching materials of the divisions and the supplies of the military personnel have been reviewed.

Following the inspection of the personnel’s combat readiness, individual and group standards have been identified.

“Units have left the places of their permanent deployment on alert to take up firing positions by moving along designated routes,” the report added.

Pieces of the artillery equipment were brought to firing positions within a specified time under the regulations of the competition and combat shootings are carried out on planned and unplanned targets.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

