Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received President of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Ali Erbas, Azertag reported on October 29.

President Aliyev congratulated Ali Erbas on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Turkey - the Republic Day and wished the people of Turkey happiness and prosperity.

They recalled with pleasure Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent visit to Azerbaijan, describing the visit as another example of brotherly and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey and that it further strengthens bilateral ties.

Pointing out the importance of the visit of President of Religious Affairs of Turkey Ali Erbas to the liberated lands, it was noted that he witnessed the destruction of all historical and religious monuments by Armenians during the occupation.

The sides hailed the successful development of brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries in all areas.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz