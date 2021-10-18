By Trend

Ukraine has all the capabilities, technologies and scientific knowledge to restore the infrastructure of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine, co-chairman of the Ukraine-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary working group of friendship, Volodymyr Kreidenko, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, told Trend.

"Regarding the restoration of the infrastructure of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, we can mention railways, environmentally friendly buses, construction. Many investors are interested in the restoration of these territories. Therefore, we are waiting for an invitation from the Azerbaijani side, announcement of tenders, it is also possible to hold an investment forum that would allow us to find out what exactly Azerbaijan is interested in and how our entrepreneurs, production workers can be useful. Ukraine has all the potential for this," Vladimir Kreidenko said.

Kreidenko also noted that the Ukrainian side would love to share experience and technologies related to the agricultural sector, so that Azerbaijan would also increase its production potential.

---

