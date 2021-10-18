By Trend

The world's leading Internet search engine Google has dedicated a special doodle to Azerbaijan's Restoration of Independence Day, which is celebrated on October 18, Trend reports.

By clicking on the doodle depicting the Azerbaijani flag, users will be able to see links to pages with information about the history of Azerbaijan's Restoration of Independence Day.

Google's doodles are funny pictures, animations, and games that appear on the main page of the search engine in honor of various events, holidays, and anniversaries. Doodles are usually divided into global (those that are available worldwide, on all Google domains) and local - they can only be seen in one or a few countries.

