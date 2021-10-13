By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov has reminded that the Armenian diaspora’s illegal protest in Europe last year went unpunished.

Isgandarov noted that the Armenian diaspora, encouraged by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, blocked traffic on the main highways of Europe, urging the international community “to recognize Karabakh’s independence” during the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in late 2020.

In a post shared on his Twitter account on October 12, Isgandarov said: "13/10/2020 first time ever in modern history the head of government publicly demanded from compatriots to block main highways in EU, connecting countries of their citizenship, to shut down traffic. Armenia wasn’t punished for this violation of law, it was done in war by Azerbaijan for other crimes."

"Just imagine the reaction of ordinary European citizens to these actions. Results were totally opposite," he added.

It should be noted that it was not the first case that Armenia remained unpunished for its crimes against Azerbaijan.

On October 12, Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva said that the international community has not taken appropriate measures against Armenia, which grossly violated human rights and freedoms by launching prohibited long-range missiles on Azerbaijani civilian objects during the 44-day war in late 2020.

Furthermore, Armenia committed multiple war crimes shelling civilian settlements and launching missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s strategic energy infrastructure, which plays important role in Europe’s energy security.

During the escalation of hostilities in 2020, the Armenian forces attempted to attack the strategic Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline, which delivers Azeri light crude oil - mainly from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field - through Georgia to Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan for export via tankers.

Azerbaijan described the attack as a "terrorist act" and highlighted the pipeline's important role in Europe's energy security.

The Azerbaijani foreign ministry, appealed to the international community in a tweet, saying that “security and safety risks that [the] Armenian political leadership creates in the region should no longer be neglected”.

The Armenian forces reportedly launched a missile attack on the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline amid the 44-war with Azerbaijan.

Later, Azerbaijan's prosecutors commented that the Armenian armed forces carried out missile attacks on the pipeline in Yevlakh city, which was prevented by the Azerbaijani army.

Attacking the strategically important city of Ganja, where Azerbaijan's critical infrastructure passes through, Armenia wanted to interrupt Baku’s energy supplies to the international markets.

Three major pipelines: The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum, and the Baku-Supsa pipelines, which have considerable importance for Europe, run through Ganja.

Azerbaijan sees it as an important task to ensure the security of its key energy infrastructure.

