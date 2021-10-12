By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Serbia have signed an agreement on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for persons holding general civil passports.

The agreement was signed during the meeting between Azerbaijani and Serbian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Nikola Selakovic on the sidelines of the high-level meeting marking the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade on October 11.

The ministers also signed memorandums of understanding between Azerbaijani and Serbian foreign ministries on political consultations and on cooperation in the consular sphere.

During the meeting, the ministers expressed satisfaction with the current state of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia and expressed mutual interest in developing this cooperation in various fields.​

The parties also noted the successful development of the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

It should be noted that on the same day, Azerbaijani and Serbian Defence Industry Ministers Madat Guliyev and Nebojsa Stefanovic signed an agreement on bilateral military and technical cooperation.

Azerbaijan and Serbia cooperate in various spheres of the economy. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed between Azerbaijan and Serbia in 2013 and the Joint Action Plan on Strategic Partnership signed in 2018 laid the foundation for the development of relations.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia amounted to $5.9 million in the eight months of 2021. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $9 million in 2020.

