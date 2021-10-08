By Vugar Khalilov

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and newly-appointed Romanian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vasile Soare have discussed the regional situation and bilateral mutual cooperation, the ministry reported on October 7.

At the meeting, Bayramov stressed that there is a huge potential for the development of the close cooperation and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania and added that the development of bilateral relations requires joint efforts.

The minister also appreciated the cooperation between the two countries on international platforms.

Furthermore, Bayramov briefed the ambassador about the current regional situation, new realities after the Karabakh conflict settlement, the restoration and construction in the liberated areas, and the existing mine threat caused by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

The minister stressed that after the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, normalization of relations with Armenia is possible and it is important to fully comply with the implementation of trilateral statements, open communications, as well as begin the delimitation of borders.

Bayramov congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his future activities

In turn, Soare described as a real partnership the existing strategic partnership between the two countries. The ambassador highlighted that bilateral ties are based on respect for territorial integrity and international law, and this is the principled position of Romania.

He stressed prospects for expanding the current partnership between the two countries, including the continuation of political dialogue, economic, energy, connectivity, as well as the development of relations in the culture, education, and other spheres.

Azerbaijan and Romania have signed more than 60 documents aimed at developing cooperation over the past years. The relations between the two countries, based on a strategic partnership, are expanding every year. Romanian companies successfully operate in the country’s transport, agriculture, education, tourism, culture, science and technology fields.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania amounted to $164.1 million, including export of $101.4 million and import of $62.6 million in 2020. In addition, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $35.2 million in January 2021.

