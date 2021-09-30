By Trend

The State Committee on Property Issues under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy continues corrective work on eliminating existing inconsistencies in land use and completing planned activities, the ministry told Trend on Sept.29.

The work conducted in accordance with the instructions arising from the presidential decree "On several measures to develop production and processing industry in agricultural sector" dated July 15, 2021 will be completed within five months, the ministry said.

The committee has completed electronic cadastral registration of land in 51 districts of the country. In 47 out of 51 districts, work has begun to eliminate inconsistencies in connection with land shares. In 10 out of 47 districts (Aghsu, Gobustan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Kurdamir, Ujar, Aghjabadi, Aghdash, Aghdam and Shamakhi districts), the corrective work has already been completed, and the results have been recorded in the information system of electronic cadastral registration of lands.

According to the ministry, during the work, first of all, those share lands are specified, the respective indicators in the documents of which differ from the actual ones. The identified shortcomings are being eliminated on the spot.

The paper-based projects developed for the territorial unit are being clarified with the relevant representatives of the executive authorities and municipalities, the updated data are entered into the electronic system.

In 17 districts, the owners of land shares issued allotted within the reforms agreed for carrying out corrective work, in 12 districts, field measurements have been completed and office work is underway, and in eight districts, the field measurements continue.

The ministry noted that as part of the work on digital cadastral registration of lands and the compilation of digital maps, the coordinates, location, cadastral plan of share lands, as well as the area of ​​the territory belonging to each owner are being clarified.

