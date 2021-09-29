By Ayya Lmahamad

Social support measures taken by Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry covered about 30,000 citizens, including members of martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression, since the end of the 44-day war with Armenia in November 2020.

Some 15,700 social payments packages, including monthly and presidential pensions and allowances, were assigned to 7,900 people. More than 2,000 war veterans received disability and related social benefits.

In the post-war period, the program of providing martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans with housing was expanded. Under the presidential decree of January 25, 2021, 11,000 apartments and private houses will be provided to this category of citizens in stages over five years. About 3,000 apartments and individual houses are planned to be provided in 2021, of which 1,600 have been already provided.

Within the framework of the program on supplying cars to disabled war veterans, about 150 cars were provided this year, bringing the total number of cars provided to 7,350.

Moreover, 10,000 members of martyrs’ families received socio-psychological support and 1,500 war veterans got rehabilitation services.

The employment of the war-affected citizens is also the focus of attention. Some 5,320 citizens, including martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by Armenian aggression were involved in the self-employment program and 530 citizens were involved in paid social work.

To support the employment of martyrs’ family members and wounded veterans, 518 employers have already joined the "Employment Marathon" and provided 2,641 vacancies. These job openings have already employed 765 martyrs’ family members and veteran families.

In the post-war period, on the president's instructions, the ministry implemented large-scale social support measures for members of martyrs’ families, war veterans, and war-affected civilians.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

A total of 2,907 Azerbaijani servicemen were martyred during the Second Karabakh War that started with Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and positions. Over 100 Azerbaijani civilians were killed during the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020.

