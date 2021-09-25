By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly with the Under-Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), Vladimir Voronkov, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UNOCT and exchanged views on joint activities in the fight against terrorism.

Bayramov expressed gratitude to the UNOCT for the technical support provided to the relevant structures of Azerbaijan in the development of Advance Passenger Information (API) systems and Passenger Name Record (PNR).

The Azerbaijani FM, informing Voronkov about the use of foreign mercenaries by Armenia during the latest aggression against Azerbaijan, noted that members of the Armenian community living abroad used non-profit organizations to finance terrorist activities in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

In turn, Voronkov highly appreciated the positive experience of Azerbaijan in the fight against terrorism and stressed the importance of sharing this experience with other countries.

The parties also exchanged views on regional and international security issues.

---

