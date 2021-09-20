By Vugar Khalilov

Baku has conveyed condolences to Moscow over the deadly gun attack on a Russian university campus in Russia.

"We express our sincere and deep condolences to the people of Russia, the families, and relatives of those who died as a result of the attack at Perm State University and wish a speedy recovery to the victims," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on its official Twitter account on September 20.

On September 20, six people were killed and 28 injured in the attack on Perm State University, located around 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) east of the capital, Moscow. An 18-year-old student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university.

Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva ruled out the presence of Azerbaijani citizens among those killed or injured.

"The issue is under the control of the Azerbaijani embassy in Russia," she added.

—

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz