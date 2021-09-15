President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in connection with the country's Independence Day on September 15.

Dear Mr. President,

I wholeheartedly congratulate you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of your country’s independence.

I believe that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico will develop further and our cooperation within multilateral institutions will continue.

On such splendid day, I wish you good health, happiness, and everlasting peace and prosperity to your people.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 13 September 2021

---

