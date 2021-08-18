By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar discussed defence industry cooperation and regional security at a meeting in Istanbul on August 17, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The meeting that took place on the sidelines of the International Defence Industry Fair IDEF-2021 in Istanbul, stressed the importance of developing defence industry cooperation and also focused on bilateral relations and other issues of interest.

Hasanov, who is visiting Turkey at Akar's invitation, attended the opening ceremony of the IDEF-2021 International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul on August 17, the ministry said.

At the fair, Hasanov viewed the weapons, equipment, and military equipment produced by various companies.

During the visit, Hasanov met the heads of the Turkish ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, HAVELSAN, ASPILSAN companies, and other enterprises of Turkey's National Defence Ministry.

At the meetings, the sides discussed the prospects for the development of military and technical cooperation and on other issues of mutual interest.

