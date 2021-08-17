By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has said that its positions came under Armenian fire in liberated Kalbajar region on August 16.

On August 16, from 1845 to 1930, the Armenian armed forces, from their positions in Basarkechar's Zarkand settlement shelled the Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar's Yukhari Ayrim settlement, the Defence Ministry reported.

The ministry said that no casualties have been recorded among the Azerbaijani army personnel.

The units of the Azerbaijani army are controlling the situation, the report added.

In a separate report on August 16, the ministry denied Armenia's allegations about the Azerbaijani army's shelling of Armenian settlements and population living there.

“Azerbaijani servicemen comply with the principles of international humanitarian law and do not fire at non-military targets and civilians,” the ministry said.

It also denied misinformation circulated by Armenia about an Armenian soldier's killing in the alleged Azerbaijani army shelling of Armenian army positions in Basarkechar's Zerend village.

“On the contrary, during the day, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in different directions. The information spread by the Armenian side about the alleged losses in our units is also fake,” the ministry said.

The worst escalation of tension has been observed between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the past few weeks since the signing of the November statement that ended the last year’s hostilities between the two countries.

