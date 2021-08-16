By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has left for Turkey to attend an international defence industry fair, the Defence Ministry reported on August 16.

Hasanov will attend the IDEF-2021 International Defence Industry Fair to be held in Istanbul at his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar's invitation, the report added.

The defence minister will inspect weapons, engineering, and military equipment produced by various companies at the IDEF-2021 International Defence Industry Fair.

During the visit, a number of meetings with the minister are planned.

In an interview with CNN Turk on August 14, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that during the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan received not only attack UAVs from Turkey, but also other weapons – “Hurricanes”, military vehicles, “Cobras”. The president said that Turkey's defence industry is developing very fast, and, Azrbaijan also benefits and will benefit from it.

