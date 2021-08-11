By Vafa İsmayilova

Azerbaijan's army positions came under fire by Armenian troops on August 10 and 11 in Nakhchivan's Sadarak region and Kalbajar region liberated from occupation in 2020, the Defence Ministry has reported.

On August 10, in the daytime, units of the Armenian armed forces fired at the Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of Nakhchivan's Sadarak region from Vedi region's Arazdeyen settlement. They periodically used various calibre weapons, the report added.

On August 11, at 0105 Armenian troops shelled the Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar region's Damirchidam settlement from Basarkechar region's Zarkand settlement, using arms of various calibre.

The ministry ruled out any casualties among the Azerbaijani army personnel. It added that the opposing side was silenced by retaliatory fire.

The Azerbaijani army units control the operational situation, the ministry said.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov on August 2 instructed the army to be ready for possible Armenian provocation in light of provocations on the border.

The past three weeks saw the worst escalation of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia since the signing of the November statement that ended the last year’s hostilities.

Nakhchivan's Sadarak region and Kalbajar region, which was liberated from Armenia's occupation in the last year's war, have been in the centre of this escalation over the said period.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz