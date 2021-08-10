By Vugar Khalilov

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that there is broad agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belgium and that bilateral relations are developing successfully, the ministry’s press service reported.

At the same time, he spoke about mutually beneficial partnership of Azerbaijan with the European Union.

Bayramov made the remarks while receiving Belgian Ambassador Michel Peetermans on August 9.

Furthermore, Bayramov informed the ambassador about Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, the international community’s stance on this matter, the Second Karabakh War, the post-war situation in the region, the scale of destruction by Armenia in the liberated territories and the restoration and reconstruction work carried out there by Azerbaijan.

In turn, the ambassador reminding the successful development of relations, talked about the future cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belgium in the areas of economy, trade, commerce, education. The ambassador especially stressed the importance of mutual student exchange between the two countries.

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium, as well as cooperation within international organizations were also high on the agenda of the meeting.

---

