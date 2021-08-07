By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and senior officials of the ministry visited several recently commissioned military command facilities, the ministry’s press service reported on August 5.

The military facilities of the Land Forces Command have been commissioned in line with the presidential order, the ministry said.

At the opening ceremony, the Defence Minister inspected the headquarters building of the Land Forces Command. Hasanov was informed that stations have been designed in the headquarters for automated control systems of military operations and troops in the conditions of modern general combat. The headquarters has also been provided with classrooms and office premises.

Furthermore, the Defence Minister inspected the conditions created in the administrative buildings of the command's offices, as well as in the barracks and shooting range.

Hasanov gave relevant instructions for the further improvement of the social, living and service conditions of the military units’ personnel.

According to the Defence Ministry, the improvement of military infrastructures in line with the modern standards continues within the framework of reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army.

The building of new military units, including on Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is proceeding as planned, the ministry stressed.