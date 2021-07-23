Karim Veliyev has been appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the release of Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev from the post of Deputy Defense Minister of Azerbaijan - Head of the Main Directorate of Personnel, and appointed him as First Deputy Defense Minister of Azerbaijan - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army.

The order comes into force from the date of signing.

