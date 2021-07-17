By Vafa Ismayilova

Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and newly-appointed Italian ambassador Claudio Taffuri have discussed the latest tension on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, including the liberated territories and bilateral military cooperation, the Defence Ministry reported on July 16.

At the meeting, Hasanov briefed the ambassador about the situation on the liberated territories and the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He stressed that Armenia bore full responsibility for the recent escalation on the border and liberated territories.

The minister wished Taffuri success in expanding military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy.

The ambassador said that he would make every effort for the development of the Azerbaijani-Italian relationship, in particular for cooperation in the military sphere.

Hasanov and Taffuri also focused on the current state and prospects of military cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Italian armies, and also within the framework of NATO programs, regional security issues.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz