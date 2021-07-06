President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to pay material aid in connection with the damage caused to civilians as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, 2020.

In accordance with the document, 5.2 million manat ($3.05 million) is allocated from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan envisaged in the Azerbaijani state budget to pay material aid in connection with the damage caused to civilians as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, 2020.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve the issues arising from this order.

Aliyev also signed an order on July 6 on additional measures in connection with the restoration of facilities on the Azerbaijani territory, damaged as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia since September 27, 2020, and the repair and construction work.

In accordance with the document, 30 million manat ($17 million) is allocated to the State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture for this purpose.

The president signed yet another order on July 6 on additional measures in connection with the elimination of damage caused to the vehicles belonging to civilians and the state, business entities as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, 2020.

In accordance with the document, 5.4 million manat ($3.2 million) is allocated to the Ministry of Economy to eliminate the damage caused to the vehicles belonging to civilians and the state, business entities as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz