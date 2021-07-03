3 July 2021 12:15 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
A unified media register will be created in Azerbaijan and the Media Development Agency will issue certificates to journalists, Trend reports on July 2 referring to executive director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov.
“The requirements, which will be issued on a voluntary basis to journalists who meet the established requirements, will be determined in connection with these certificates,” Ismayilov added.
