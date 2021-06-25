By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has banned the import of poultry from over 40 countries, chief state veterinary inspector Galib Abdulaliyev has told local media.

The restriction in poultry import has to do with the bird flu that is present in 55 countries and is in line with recommendations from the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).

“When imports of both meat and chicken are restricted, there is a waiting period after the threat has been eliminated, which can range from three months to three years. After that, the restriction on the import of the product can be removed. This restriction does not apply to the whole country, but to the area where the disease occurred”, Abdulaliyev said.

Azerbaijan’s Food and Safety Agency has so far imposed a temporary ban on the import of poultry from some territories of Bulgaria, Korea, Ukraine, Estonia, Kuwait, Germany, Northern Ireland, Poland, Romania, Iran, Sweden, Vietnam, Iraq, India, Wales, France, England, Finland, the Netherlands, Mali, Scotland, the Czech Republic and Belgium into Azerbaijan after the World Organization for Animal Health’s warnings.

